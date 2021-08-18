37,405 Shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

