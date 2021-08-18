3,786 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Magna International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in Magna International by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Magna International stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

