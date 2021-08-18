3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

