$4.23 EPS Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $5.82. Dillard’s reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $31.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,352. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

