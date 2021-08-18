$4.67 EPS Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will report earnings per share of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings per share of $2.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.26. 14,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,476. The stock has a market cap of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $723.76. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

