4,815 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. 55,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,746. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

