4,886 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,343,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $52.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.