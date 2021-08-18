4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $29.60

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $28.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 167 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $781.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,184,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.