4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Reaches $81,447.54

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. 4NEW has a market cap of $81,447.54 and approximately $3,153.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

