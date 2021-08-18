$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60. WestRock has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

