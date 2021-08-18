50,490 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

