6,126 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.85. 4,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

