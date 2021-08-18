$66.30 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce sales of $66.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.60 million and the lowest is $64.71 million. Inseego posted sales of $90.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $268.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $274.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.90 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.