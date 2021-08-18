668,595 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 668,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.38% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

