69,583 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,468. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.