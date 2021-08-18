8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $149.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.98 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $611.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

EGHT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,638. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

