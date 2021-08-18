9,134 Shares in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000.

REMX stock opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.08.

