A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $32,176.76 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 407,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

