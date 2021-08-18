Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:AWP opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

