Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 185,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,797. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acacia Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Acacia Research worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.