Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

