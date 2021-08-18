Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

