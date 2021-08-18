Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Trading Up 0.5%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

