Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00147872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

