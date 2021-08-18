ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ACM Research worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $6,988,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.