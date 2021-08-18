Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.

ABOS stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

