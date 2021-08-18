Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to report sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.24 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 90.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 915,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,142. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $470.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

