Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.18

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 4487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,688 shares of company stock worth $4,217,410. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,322,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.