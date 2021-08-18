ADMA Biologics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.