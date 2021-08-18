Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

