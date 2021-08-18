Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $161,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

