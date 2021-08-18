Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.