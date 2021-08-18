Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 76,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
