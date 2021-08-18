Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 76,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.