Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE:AMG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.36. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,110. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

