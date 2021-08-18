Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.17% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$26.60 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$499.47 million and a PE ratio of -1,773.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.51.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.