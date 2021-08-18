AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

