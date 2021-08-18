AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.
AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
AGC Company Profile
AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.
