Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

