Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $162.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

