AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

