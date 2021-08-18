Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.03. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

