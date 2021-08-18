Akropolis Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $83.99 million and $13.30 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00839867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00102819 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

