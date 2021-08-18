Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

Shares of Alight stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.