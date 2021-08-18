Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.71.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $686.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,256. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

