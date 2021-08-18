Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

