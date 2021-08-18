Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B opened at C$51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.