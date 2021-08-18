ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.11.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

