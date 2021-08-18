Alley Co LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

