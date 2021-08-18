Alley Co LLC Acquires 2,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

