Alley Co LLC Buys 883 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.