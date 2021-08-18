Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.21.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 103.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 136.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

